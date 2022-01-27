1 hour ago - Things to Do

Your D.C. weekend planner

Paige Hopkins
Dancers in brightly-colored costumes stand in a circle with their arms raised.
Photo: Dancers from The Philadelphia Dance Company perform during the Academy of Music 155th Anniversary Concert Ball in 2012. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
🩰 PHILADANCO!

Details: The Philadelphia Dance Company is performing at the Strathmore at 8pm on Friday. Tickets start at $35.

  • The non-profit dance company prides itself on innovation, creativity, and preserving African American dance traditions. 
🏁 Monster Jam

Details: The monster truck tour will be at Capital One Arena for two Saturday shows and one Sunday show. Tickets start at $25.

  • There are also Pit Parties before the afternoon shows, where visitors can see the trucks up close. 
🦁 Family Movie Night at metrobar

Details: Watch the Lion King on metrobar’s big screen on Sunday afternoon from 4pm-6pm.

  • It’s free!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more