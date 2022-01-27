Your D.C. weekend planner

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Details: The Philadelphia Dance Company is performing at the Strathmore at 8pm on Friday. Tickets start at $35.

The non-profit dance company prides itself on innovation, creativity, and preserving African American dance traditions.

Details: The monster truck tour will be at Capital One Arena for two Saturday shows and one Sunday show. Tickets start at $25.

There are also Pit Parties before the afternoon shows, where visitors can see the trucks up close.

Details: Watch the Lion King on metrobar’s big screen on Sunday afternoon from 4pm-6pm.