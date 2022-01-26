Maryland drivers owe most in unpaid D.C. traffic camera fines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: DDOT. Chart: Axios Visuals

Maryland drivers owe the most in D.C. tickets from speed and traffic enforcement cameras, according to a new report.

By the numbers: Maryland drivers owed $13.5 million in unpaid tickets, from Oct. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Within the DMV, Maryland owed nearly 53% of the unpaid fines.

Virginia drivers owed $7.9 million, about 31% of the region’s unpaid fines.

D.C. drivers owed $4.2 million and nearly 16.5% of the total.

The District Department of Transportation released the numbers in a semi-annual report yesterday to the D.C. Council.

The District’s traffic cameras that enforce stop signs, speed, red lights, and oversized vehicles sent out 666,686 tickets that totaled nearly $81.5 million in fines.