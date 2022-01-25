How to get a new vaccine card in the DMV
Keeping up with our inconveniently sized vaccination cards has proven difficult.
While local businesses will accept a photo as proof of vaccination, there are situations where the real thing is still necessary.
Here’s what to do if you lose your card:
Washingtonians and Marylanders: Both health departments use MyIR Mobile for online immunization records.
- Log in (or register) to access your records, and get proof of vaccination.
Virginians: The Vaccination Record Request Portal lets residents view and print a QR record of their COVID vaccinations.
- But, vaccinations received out of state or through federal agencies won’t show up in the portal.
- To access other immunization records, check the Virginia Immunization Information System.
In many cases, you can also contact your vaccination provider for a replacement card.
