How to get a new vaccine card in the DMV

Keeping up with our inconveniently sized vaccination cards has proven difficult.

While local businesses will accept a photo as proof of vaccination, there are situations where the real thing is still necessary.

Here’s what to do if you lose your card:

Washingtonians and Marylanders: Both health departments use MyIR Mobile for online immunization records.

Log in (or register) to access your records, and get proof of vaccination.

Virginians: The Vaccination Record Request Portal lets residents view and print a QR record of their COVID vaccinations.

But, vaccinations received out of state or through federal agencies won’t show up in the portal.

To access other immunization records, check the Virginia Immunization Information System.

In many cases, you can also contact your vaccination provider for a replacement card.