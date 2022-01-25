1 hour ago - COVID

How to get a new vaccine card in the DMV

Paige Hopkins
Keeping up with our inconveniently sized vaccination cards has proven difficult.

While local businesses will accept a photo as proof of vaccination, there are situations where the real thing is still necessary.

Here’s what to do if you lose your card:

Washingtonians and Marylanders: Both health departments use MyIR Mobile for online immunization records. 

  • Log in (or register) to access your records, and get proof of vaccination.

Virginians: The Vaccination Record Request Portal lets residents view and print a QR record of their COVID vaccinations.

In many cases, you can also contact your vaccination provider for a replacement card.

