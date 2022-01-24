"We were really insulted": DCPS subs say pay increase is not enough

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Substitute teachers in the Washington, D.C. public school system on Monday protested a pay increase announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) last week as insufficient.

Why it matters: The $2 hourly wage increase, which was intended to attract more substitute teachers, is not enough, the dozen or so protesters said.

Driving the news: "It felt like we were disrespected, and then they showed us that we really were not appreciated it," Lydia Curtis, who has been a substitute teacher for four years, said outside the Wilson Building, the center of D.C. government.

Bowser and D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee last week raised the pay for daily substitute teachers serving less than 30 days in a school year from $15.20 to $17 an hour.

The protesters, carrying signs that read, "$2 increase?!? Insulting," among other phrases, are also asking the city for better benefits, including health insurance and legal protection.

"The system as a whole is set up to be very disrespectful to substitute teachers," Curtis said.

The big picture: The pressure from substitute teachers to raise their wages comes as the school district faces staffing shortages due to COVID-19 and a waning substitute teacher staff pool.

DCPS experienced a 22% decrease in substitute teachers from the 2019-2020 school year to this school year, Axios' Paige Hopkins reports.

Substitute teachers on Jan. 10 held a "Day of Absence" to demand higher pay and better benefits.

The mayor's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

What to watch: D.C. substitute teachers and the Washington Teachers' Union have a joint rally planned for Feb. 7 to push for higher wages.

