D.C. sees increase in car thefts

Car thefts have been top of mind for Washingtonians in recent weeks, especially after D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this month.

Fleming told WJLA that he’s lucky to be alive after the scary incident.

The big picture: Cars have been a hot target for thieves during the pandemic as car prices have skyrocketed thanks to supply chain shortages.

By the numbers: Similar to other crimes, car thefts have increased in recent years in the District.

MPD data found that there were almost 7,000 car thefts in D.C. from January 2020 to now, an increase from previous years.

As of last Friday, there were over 200 auto thefts in the District this month.

Zoom in: Carjackings are also up in D.C. MPD shared data with Axios showing there was an 18% increase from 2020 to 2021 and a staggering 153% increase from 2019 to 2020. As of January 20, there had been 37 carjackings in D.C. this year.

In 2021, 49 adults and 100 juveniles were arrested for carjacking. That’s way up from 59 juveniles arrested for carjacking in 2020.

Be safe: To avoid getting your vehicle stolen, MPD advises against leaving it running, which can be tempting in colder months. Drivers should also keep their cars locked, double-check to make sure they have their keys, and be alert.