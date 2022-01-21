What $560k(ish) gets you in DMV real estate
The median sold price for homes in the D.C. region in December was $560,000.
- The District’s December median sale price was $664,750, an 8.3% decrease from Nov. 2021, but a 3.9% increase from Dec. 2020.
- Montgomery County’s median sale price was $519,000, a 1.1% decrease from Nov. 2021, but an 8.1% increase from Dec. 2020.
The big picture: Home prices are down slightly, and they’re spending a bit more time on the market.
Yes, but: Despite slowing down a bit, the market is still seeing more activity than pre-pandemic years.
Here’s what’s on the market for the median sold price point in the D.C. area.
235 Florida Ave NW #2
Bloomingdale, LeDroit Park | $575,000 | 2 bed, 1 bath
Features: The boutique condo has quartz countertops, wide plank oak floors, and a patio.
- Bonus: There are other units at lower price points also for sale in the building.
Listing agent: Bryce Rowland, Coldwell Banker Realty - Mid-Atlantic.
14026 S Springfield Rd, Brandywine
Prince George’s County | $545,000 | 5 beds, 3 baths
Features: The renovated single-family home sits on over two acres, and includes a deck, family room, and garage.
Listing agent: Anita G. Vera, Vera’s Realty Inc.
3100 King Tree St, Silver Spring
Montgomery County | $529,900 | 3 beds, 2 baths
Features: The brick single-family home sits on a corner lot with hardwood floors and a fireplace.
Listing agent: Carl Lopes, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
148-C N Bedford St Unit C
Arlington | $560,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths
Features: The Bedford Park condo has hardwood floors throughout with large entertaining spaces and lots of storage.
Listing agent: Daniel R. Lusk, Long & Foster.
2360 Champlain St NW #1-2
Adams Morgan | $589,000 | 1 bed, 1.5 baths
Features: The boutique condo has oversized windows, high ceilings, BOSCH stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and secure private entry.
Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
