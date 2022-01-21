2 hours ago - Real Estate

What $560k(ish) gets you in DMV real estate

Paige Hopkins
The inside of a decorated living room in a single family home.
3100 King Tree St., Silver Spring. Photo: HD Bros

The median sold price for homes in the D.C. region in December was $560,000.

  • The District’s December median sale price was $664,750, an 8.3% decrease from Nov. 2021, but a 3.9% increase from Dec. 2020.
  • Montgomery County’s median sale price was $519,000, a 1.1% decrease from Nov. 2021, but an 8.1% increase from Dec. 2020.

The big picture: Home prices are down slightly, and they’re spending a bit more time on the market.

Yes, but: Despite slowing down a bit, the market is still seeing more activity than pre-pandemic years.

Here’s what’s on the market for the median sold price point in the D.C. area. 

235 Florida Ave NW #2

Bloomingdale, LeDroit Park | $575,000 | 2 bed, 1 bath

Features: The boutique condo has quartz countertops, wide plank oak floors, and a patio. 

  • Bonus: There are other units at lower price points also for sale in the building.

Listing agent: Bryce Rowland, Coldwell Banker Realty - Mid-Atlantic.

A kitchen with bar stools, white countertops, and dark wood cabinets.
Photo courtesy of TruPlace Photography
14026 S Springfield Rd, Brandywine

Prince George’s County | $545,000 | 5 beds, 3 baths

Features: The renovated single-family home sits on over two acres, and includes a deck, family room, and garage.

Listing agent: Anita G. Vera, Vera’s Realty Inc.

A light-colored kitchen and living room space with updated fixtures.
Photo courtesy of Urban Capitol Photography
3100 King Tree St, Silver Spring

Montgomery County | $529,900 | 3 beds, 2 baths

Features: The brick single-family home sits on a corner lot with hardwood floors and a fireplace.

Listing agent: Carl Lopes, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

An open living room looking into the dining room. Hardwood floors and white walls.
Photo courtesy of HD Bros
148-C N Bedford St Unit C

Arlington | $560,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths

Features: The Bedford Park condo has hardwood floors throughout with large entertaining spaces and lots of storage.

Listing agent: Daniel R. Lusk, Long & Foster.

The outside of a condo community with yellow siding and red doors.
Photo courtesy of HomeVisit
2360 Champlain St NW #1-2

Adams Morgan | $589,000 | 1 bed, 1.5 baths

Features: The boutique condo has oversized windows, high ceilings, BOSCH stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and secure private entry.

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

The living and eating space inside an Adams Morgan condo.
Photo courtesy of Townsend Visuals
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more