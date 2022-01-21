Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The median sold price for homes in the D.C. region in December was $560,000.

The District’s December median sale price was $664,750, an 8.3% decrease from Nov. 2021, but a 3.9% increase from Dec. 2020.

Montgomery County’s median sale price was $519,000, a 1.1% decrease from Nov. 2021, but an 8.1% increase from Dec. 2020.

The big picture: Home prices are down slightly, and they’re spending a bit more time on the market.

Yes, but: Despite slowing down a bit, the market is still seeing more activity than pre-pandemic years.

Here’s what’s on the market for the median sold price point in the D.C. area.

Bloomingdale, LeDroit Park | $575,000 | 2 bed, 1 bath

Features: The boutique condo has quartz countertops, wide plank oak floors, and a patio.

Bonus: There are other units at lower price points also for sale in the building.

Listing agent: Bryce Rowland, Coldwell Banker Realty - Mid-Atlantic.

Photo courtesy of TruPlace Photography

Prince George’s County | $545,000 | 5 beds, 3 baths

Features: The renovated single-family home sits on over two acres, and includes a deck, family room, and garage.

Listing agent: Anita G. Vera, Vera’s Realty Inc.

Photo courtesy of Urban Capitol Photography

Montgomery County | $529,900 | 3 beds, 2 baths

Features: The brick single-family home sits on a corner lot with hardwood floors and a fireplace.

Listing agent: Carl Lopes, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Photo courtesy of HD Bros

Arlington | $560,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths

Features: The Bedford Park condo has hardwood floors throughout with large entertaining spaces and lots of storage.

Listing agent: Daniel R. Lusk, Long & Foster.

Photo courtesy of HomeVisit

Adams Morgan | $589,000 | 1 bed, 1.5 baths

Features: The boutique condo has oversized windows, high ceilings, BOSCH stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and secure private entry.

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.