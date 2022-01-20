Screen Time with figure skating star Ilia Malinin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Fairfax native Ilia Malinin is an internationally recognized figure skater.

The 17-year-old’s fan base was outraged when he didn’t land a spot on the U.S. Men’s Figure Skating Olympic team after placing second in the national championship earlier this month; he’ll be the team's first alternate instead.

We’ll have more on the high schooler’s skating career next month as the Winter Olympics get started, but for now we’re digging into his media habits with a new edition of Screen Time.

💻 Brands of choice: Apple.

🎮 Top gaming console: Xbox.

📱Favorite social media apps: Instagram (follow him @quadg0d) and YouTube.

🔌 To unplug: Ilia likes to listen to music and get outdoors. He also skateboards, and plays basketball and soccer.

🎧 On rotation: He’s into Lo-fi and rap music. Some of his favorite artists are Eminem and NF.