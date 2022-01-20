1 hour ago - News

Screen Time with figure skating star Ilia Malinin

Paige Hopkins
Fairfax native Ilia Malinin is an internationally recognized figure skater.

The 17-year-old’s fan base was outraged when he didn’t land a spot on the U.S. Men’s Figure Skating Olympic team after placing second in the national championship earlier this month; he’ll be the team's first alternate instead.

  • We’ll have more on the high schooler’s skating career next month as the Winter Olympics get started, but for now we’re digging into his media habits with a new edition of Screen Time. 

💻 Brands of choice: Apple.

🎮 Top gaming console: Xbox.

📱Favorite social media apps: Instagram (follow him @quadg0d) and YouTube.

🔌 To unplug: Ilia likes to listen to music and get outdoors. He also skateboards, and plays basketball and soccer.

🎧 On rotation: He’s into Lo-fi and rap music. Some of his favorite artists are Eminem and NF.

