Screen Time with figure skating star Ilia Malinin
Fairfax native Ilia Malinin is an internationally recognized figure skater.
The 17-year-old’s fan base was outraged when he didn’t land a spot on the U.S. Men’s Figure Skating Olympic team after placing second in the national championship earlier this month; he’ll be the team's first alternate instead.
- We’ll have more on the high schooler’s skating career next month as the Winter Olympics get started, but for now we’re digging into his media habits with a new edition of Screen Time.
💻 Brands of choice: Apple.
🎮 Top gaming console: Xbox.
📱Favorite social media apps: Instagram (follow him @quadg0d) and YouTube.
🔌 To unplug: Ilia likes to listen to music and get outdoors. He also skateboards, and plays basketball and soccer.
🎧 On rotation: He’s into Lo-fi and rap music. Some of his favorite artists are Eminem and NF.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..