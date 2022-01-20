D.C. region sees sharp decline in COVID cases

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The dramatic upswing in COVID-19 cases that briefly made our region the epicenter of the Omicron surge is now rapidly abating.

Why it matters: Omicron’s quick spread forced leaders to ramp up testing and sidelined employees across governments and businesses, derailing public life and leading to an increase in deaths.

New positive cases are down 52% in the District, from a Jan. 4 peak of 288 cases per 100,000 residents, according to D.C. data.

In neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, officials said they may be weeks away from low case rates if the current downward trend continues.

In Arlington County, cases declined last week or the first time in four weeks, in line with the rest of the region.

What’s next: Leaders say they have learned from the latest surge, after Omicron sent the region scrambling for self-test kits and new protocols to handle the spread of the virus in schools.

“It’s certainly our intent to not operate as if Omicron will be the last variant,” Earl Stoddard, a top pandemic response official in Montgomery County said during a virtual news briefing.

The county has ordered over 2.1 million rapid self-test kits to distribute at libraries. But officials said yesterday its latest shipment of 196,000 kits was delayed by about a week due to the supplier fielding an onslaught of demand from the federal government and other customers, such as the District, which began its distribution of kits before Montgomery County.

Starting Friday, the county will tap into its stockpile of 4 million N95 masks to hand them out alongside test kits.

Given the need for continued testing and stubbornly low vaccination rates in lower-income and Black communities, the District announced this week it will open eight new COVID-19 centers.

The new centers were spurred not due to overwhelming demand like earlier in the pandemic, but to make testing and vaccination opportunities more ubiquitous.

“We want to have a more permanent location,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday at the opening of a center in Ward 7, as opposed to shifting pop-up clinics that can confuse residents.

Yes, but: Long-term planning for an ever-shifting virus has its challenges.

“I don’t want to stockpile enough tests for a million people, only to discover that the next variant has figured out to not be detected by it,” Montgomery County executive Marc Elrich told reporters yesterday.

He said planning ahead will be a balancing act. Stoddard said it’s likely restrictions such as the mask mandate — and a proposed proof-of-vaccination requirement to enter restaurants — would be relaxed and revived as conditions require.

“We obviously will quickly move to restock and resupply, and make sure we have an on-hand capability to respond more rapidly than we did with the Omicron variant,” Stoddard said.