Your DMV weekend planner

Paige Hopkins
A latte with "weekend" written in the foam.
Here are a few events going on this weekend. Get out there and have a blast!

🏒 The NHL Black Hockey History Tour

Details: This free event celebrates the contributions of trailblazers who’ve helped shape NHL history.

☮️ Meditation and Mindfulness

Details: Find inner quietude through the National Museum of Asian Art's free, online meditation sessions led by D.C.-area teachers.

  • The next 30-minute session is Friday at noon.

🤼‍♂️ All Elite Wrestling

Details: Watch your favorite AEW wrestlers fight it out.

  • The event is on Friday at 8pm. Tickets start at $29.

🍔 Restaurant Week

Fooduary: The National Harbor's restaurant week includes lunch, brunch, dinner, and entertainment deals.

Alexandria Restaurant Week: Over 60 restaurants will participate by offering $35 prix fixe menus.

  • Both events run from Jan. 21-30.

🚘 Washington Auto Show

Details: Test drive all-electric vehicles, explore luxury and exotic cars, and see custom car art.

  • The auto show runs Jan. 21-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Adult tickets are $15 on Saturday and Sunday, and $12 on weekdays.
