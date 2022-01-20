Your DMV weekend planner
Here are a few events going on this weekend. Get out there and have a blast!
🏒 The NHL Black Hockey History Tour
Details: This free event celebrates the contributions of trailblazers who’ve helped shape NHL history.
- The mobile museum will stop at Rockville Ice Arena from 3pm-9pm on Friday, and at SkateQuest Reston on Saturday from 12pm-6pm.
Details: Find inner quietude through the National Museum of Asian Art's free, online meditation sessions led by D.C.-area teachers.
- The next 30-minute session is Friday at noon.
🤼♂️ All Elite Wrestling
Details: Watch your favorite AEW wrestlers fight it out.
- The event is on Friday at 8pm. Tickets start at $29.
🍔 Restaurant Week
Fooduary: The National Harbor's restaurant week includes lunch, brunch, dinner, and entertainment deals.
Alexandria Restaurant Week: Over 60 restaurants will participate by offering $35 prix fixe menus.
- Both events run from Jan. 21-30.
Details: Test drive all-electric vehicles, explore luxury and exotic cars, and see custom car art.
- The auto show runs Jan. 21-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Adult tickets are $15 on Saturday and Sunday, and $12 on weekdays.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..