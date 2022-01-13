19 mins ago - Things to Do

How to spend your D.C. MLK weekend outdoors

Chelsea Cirruzzo
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Exhale. It’s almost a long weekend. Here are some largely outdoor activities to enjoy this MLK weekend around D.C.

🎵 Friday, Jan. 14: metrobar is keeping you warm this winter with live music every Friday night under their heated outdoor tent. DMV-based Dale and the ZDubs will be performing at 7pm.

🏒 Saturday, Jan. 15: Rock the Red and head to The Wharf to show your support for the Capitals. Skate around the Wharf Ice Rink to a DJ alongside Slapshot, make Caps s’mores at the Capitals Campfire, and then watch the Capitals against the NY Islanders on the Jumbotron at the Transit Pier floating stage.

🥕 Sunday, Jan. 16: Stock up on fresh produce or treats for the week at a FreshFarm market near you. Dupont Circle and Mosaic are open on Sunday. Eastern Market and the Palisades markets are also open.

❤️ Monday, Jan. 17: Give back to the community on MLK Day. Join the Anacostia Riverkeepers for a river clean-up starting at Pope Branch Park at 10am. Or sign-up for a packing shift with the Capital Area Food Bank (all volunteers must sign a COVID-19 safety waiver).

