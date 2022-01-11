As told by readers: Best D.C. tacos

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Axios D.C. readers have a real passion for tacos. When I asked for recommendations last month, we were flooded with two dozen responses.

From the restaurants I've tried so far, I know that our readers have excellent taste in tacos.

Here are the places I've visited most recently:

Tortas Y Tacos La Chiquita: Everything here is packed with flavor. I tried their crispy-cheesy/birria and pastor tacos.

Dos Amigos: The tacos were fantastic, but it was the salsa verde that really stole the show. I’d also recommend the Sangria-Rita to drink (no, I didn't cheat on Dry January, I visited in December).

I'm also a big fan of Taqueria Habanero in Columbia Heights.

Pastor tacos and crispy-cheesy/birria tacos from Tortas Y Tacos La Chiquita. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Multiple readers recommended these three places I'm embarrassed to say I haven't tried yet:

Bandit Taco: They've got $2 Tuesday Taco deals.

El Chucho: A Columbia Heights staple.

Republic Cantina: Vouched for by a Texas transplant, so you know it's good.

Here's the full list of reader recommendations. I'll update this story with my thoughts as I work my way through it:

Anafre

Brisket Root & Flavor

Chaia

El Chilango

Cielo Rojo

DC Corazon

Far East Taco Grille

Fresca Taqueria

Las Gemelas

Gonzoeats

Republic Cantina

Rito Loco

Señor Ramon's

El Sol

Taco City

Taco Town

Taqueria Distrito Federal

Taqueria al Lado

Taqueria Nacional