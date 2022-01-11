As told by readers: Best D.C. tacos
Axios D.C. readers have a real passion for tacos. When I asked for recommendations last month, we were flooded with two dozen responses.
From the restaurants I've tried so far, I know that our readers have excellent taste in tacos.
Here are the places I've visited most recently:
- Tortas Y Tacos La Chiquita: Everything here is packed with flavor. I tried their crispy-cheesy/birria and pastor tacos.
- Dos Amigos: The tacos were fantastic, but it was the salsa verde that really stole the show. I’d also recommend the Sangria-Rita to drink (no, I didn't cheat on Dry January, I visited in December).
I'm also a big fan of Taqueria Habanero in Columbia Heights.
Multiple readers recommended these three places I'm embarrassed to say I haven't tried yet:
- Bandit Taco: They've got $2 Tuesday Taco deals.
- El Chucho: A Columbia Heights staple.
- Republic Cantina: Vouched for by a Texas transplant, so you know it's good.
Here's the full list of reader recommendations. I'll update this story with my thoughts as I work my way through it:
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..