D.C.'s population is shrinking
Over the last year the District experienced the nation’s largest percent population decrease, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
The big picture: It’s unclear whether the drop is a temporary pandemic trend or a long-term shift.
Zoom in: D.C. experienced negative net domestic migration, meaning the number of people who moved out of the District exceeded the number of people who moved in.
- The Bureau reports a 2.9% decrease, or a loss of 20,043 residents.
Yes, but: Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio released a statement voicing concerns about undercounting. He says the Census data could’ve been impacted by a number of factors, including the pandemic, participation in communities of color, and the transition between federal administrations.
- The statement ended with: “All signs that the District of Columbia’s comeback will be robust.”
