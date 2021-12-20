Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

During this season of giving, how are you tipping?

Why it matters: Workers deserving of our goodwill range from childcare providers to delivery drivers. They make our lives easier and often work for relatively low pay. Many faced pay cuts or work closures during the height of the pandemic.

By the numbers: Our survey of readers shows you give a median tip of $50 for hairdressers, $20 for mail carriers, and $100 for childcare workers.

Our chart shows the full results and a range of tips.

The highest tips recorded in the survey were $250 for house cleaners, childcare workers, door attendants, and hairdressers.

House cleaners received a wide spread of responses.

A few reported giving $20 or less, while nearly a third said they give $200 or more.

The median was $125.

The four lowest median tips were for mail carriers, pet groomers, newspaper deliverers, and salon workers.