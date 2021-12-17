3 cool things to do in the DMV this weekend

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We’ve got only a couple more weekends left in 2021, so don’t waste them. Here are a few things happening around the DMV:

🎻 The National Symphony Orchestra: Handel’s Messiah (Part I) & Bach’s Magnificat

Dec. 16-19 | The Kennedy Center | Standard tickets start at $34

Details: For the first time conductor Gianandrea Noseda will join the orchestra for the annual D.C. Christmas tradition.

💎 International Gem and Jewelry Show

Dec. 17-19 | Dulles Expo Center (South Hall) | Discounted tickets start at $6

Details: The show will feature over 360 vendors selling costume and fine jewelry.

🛍 Tis the Season Pop Up Shop

Dec. 19 | 1pm to 5pm | 6504 America Blvd, Hyattsville | Free