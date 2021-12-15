D.C. advances Connecticut Ave redesign and bike lanes

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mayor Muriel Bowser advanced plans to build protected bicycle lanes on Connecticut Avenue NW on Wednesday, part of a 2.7-mile remake of the major commuter thoroughfare.

Driving the news: The Bowser administration picked a redesign for the avenue amid criticism from activists the city is not moving fast enough on bicycle lane enhancements during a spike in traffic deaths.

Bowser set a goal earlier this year to build 10 miles of protected bicycle lanes annually.

The Washington Area Bicyclists Association praised the news and called the Connecticut Avenue project a “transformative change.”

The redesign of Connecticut Avenue removes reversible rush hour traffic lanes and installs one-way, protected bicycle lanes. The project runs from Legation Street to Calvert Street.

“After considering several options, it was clear that this design best meets the needs of our city and moves us closer to a greener DC, a safer DC, and a DC that is less reliant on cars,” Bowser said in a press release.

Before the pandemic, 1,500 crashes were reported over a three-year review period when the reversible lanes were in service, according to the District.

The city believes removing reversible lanes will decrease crashes by about 17% and the bicycle lanes will slow down traffic, aiding pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Yes, but: Final redesign is expected to take 18 months, the District Department of Transportation said.