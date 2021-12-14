35 mins ago - COVID

Tracking Omicron in the DMV

Paige Hopkins
Illustration of a covid particle made out of the letter Omicron.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have all reported cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Why it matters: Omicron’s spread further highlights that the pandemic isn’t over and COVID-19 is still mutating.

The four Omicron cases reported in the District are all among vaccinated young adults. None of them are hospitalized.

  • In Virginia, an adult from the northwestern part of the Commonwealth was first reported last Thursday to have the Omicron variant.
  • In Maryland, the first three Omicron cases were reported in adults in the Baltimore area. Two of the three are vaccinated.

Be smart: Omicron is spreading fast, but so far a major study from South Africa found it to cause milder infections than other variants, the Washington Post reports.

Right now the Delta variant is still causing most COVID infections in the U.S. 

  • But, if Omicron keeps spreading as it has been, that means U.S. case numbers are also about to skyrocket, save massive behavioral changes, Axios’ Caitlin Owens reports.

The bottom line: Getting vaccinated or getting a booster shot is still the best protection.

avatar

