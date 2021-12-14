More D.C. winter days trend toward warmer than average

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

A national heatwave could make this the warmest December on record for many places, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports, and it fits in a trend of warmer cold seasons.

🌡 Why it matters: In our region and beyond, winters are getting warmer in line with trends from human-caused climate change. It affects everything from ecosystems to hopes for a white Christmas.

Last winter, there were about 45 days of above-average temperatures in D.C., according to data from Climate Central.

That's up from 35 days of above-average temperatures during the cold season from 50 years ago.

Driving the news: We expect highs in the mid and upper 50s this week, with Thursday's forecast predicting temperatures up to 65, according to the National Weather Service.

The average high at this point in the year in D.C. is 47.8°F, while the average low is 29.9°F. The meteorological winter began on Dec. 1.

The national December heatwave could smash records in several cities and states.

Freedman wrote last week:

“In a major pattern shift, the jet stream is poised to dive south toward the western U.S., bringing much-needed rains and mountain snows to a parched California and other western states. But to the east of this jet stream dip, or trough, a potentially record strong ridge of high pressure is projected to set up over the Central U.S.”