Coronavirus cases see bump in D.C. region

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are up throughout the region, as the Omicron variant spreads across the nation.

Driving the news: DC Health confirmed on Sunday evening the District's first cases of the Omicron variant.

By the numbers: D.C. is recording 180 cases per 100,000 people over seven days, according to CDC data, up more than double from the start of the month.

Hospitalizations are up 38% in D.C. over the past week.

The trend is mirrored in Montgomery County, Maryland, where officials reinstated a mask mandate that was briefly lifted — a move D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has declined to make.

In Arlington County, Virginia, the positivity rate is up to 4.99%, much higher than what public health experts hope for.

The dashboard for Prince George’s County in Maryland hasn’t been updated since late November, when the latest spike began in other places across the region after Thanksgiving.

What they’re saying: “Every time we believe the end of the pandemic is near, there is a new setback,” Montgomery County executive Marc Elrich said last week.

Local officials have urged vaccinated residents to get a booster shot in order to shore up their virus immunity against the Omicron variant.

In Montgomery County, nearly 82% of all residents are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows. Officials say most cases are from people who are not fully immunized.

Elrich said that about two-thirds of children aged 5 to 11 remain unvaccinated, and urged parents to make arrangements for shots soon, as holiday events increase the risk of virus transmission.

Yes, but: Deaths, which can lag behind spikes in cases for weeks, remain low. The District has reported six deaths over the past month, per data from last Thursday.