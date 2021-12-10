D.C. gains new workers from major metros

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Even in our new work-from-home era, D.C. is attracting new employees from all across the country.

What’s happening: The D.C. area gained the most workers from the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, Virginia area over the last year, according to LinkedIn’s Workforce Report.

New York, Boston, and Philadelphia round out the top four cities with the highest number of workers coming to the DMV.

D.C. workers are in demand, too.

Denver, Austin, and Miami-Fort Lauderdale snagged the most D.C. workers over the last year.

Reproduced from LinkedIn; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: The great resignation, prompted by workers reevaluating their careers and job satisfaction during the pandemic, has led to big employment changes for many Americans.

Of note: It’s a good time to get a job in D.C. Hiring was up 14% in November compared to October.

Overall hiring in D.C. was up about 26% this November compared to last November.

Yes, but: Many of these new workers are likely headed to the ‘burbs as D.C.’s cost of living continues to rise, and the most popular DMV zip codes are all outside of the District.

