47 mins ago - Things to Do
D.C.'s weekend roundup
Paige Hopkins
A latte with "weekend" written in the foam.
Maura Losch/Axios

There are only a few weekends left in 2021. Here are a couple of ideas for how to spend this one:

Friday

CityCenterDC’s Ice Maze

Various times Friday through Sunday | 1098 New York Ave NW | Donations encouraged.

  • ⛸ Skate your way through the “glistening puzzle.”  
Saturday

Gay Men Chorus of Washington, DC Holiday Show

3pm and 8pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday | Lincoln Theatre | Tickets start at $25.

  • 🎶 The popular show will include all of your favorite holiday classics.
Sunday

Peppermint Mocha Latte Competition

11am - 12:30pm | 2121 Crystal Dr, Arlington | Free

  • ☕️ Pumpkins spice who? The inaugural competition will provide attendees with free coffee samples and live music.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more