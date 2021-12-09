D.C.'s weekend roundup
There are only a few weekends left in 2021. Here are a couple of ideas for how to spend this one:
Friday
Various times Friday through Sunday | 1098 New York Ave NW | Donations encouraged.
- ⛸ Skate your way through the “glistening puzzle.”
Saturday
Gay Men Chorus of Washington, DC Holiday Show
3pm and 8pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday | Lincoln Theatre | Tickets start at $25.
- 🎶 The popular show will include all of your favorite holiday classics.
Sunday
Peppermint Mocha Latte Competition
11am - 12:30pm | 2121 Crystal Dr, Arlington | Free
- ☕️ Pumpkins spice who? The inaugural competition will provide attendees with free coffee samples and live music.
