There are only a few weekends left in 2021. Here are a couple of ideas for how to spend this one:

Friday

CityCenterDC’s Ice Maze

Various times Friday through Sunday | 1098 New York Ave NW | Donations encouraged.

⛸ Skate your way through the “glistening puzzle.”

Saturday

Gay Men Chorus of Washington, DC Holiday Show

3pm and 8pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday | Lincoln Theatre | Tickets start at $25.

🎶 The popular show will include all of your favorite holiday classics.

Sunday

Peppermint Mocha Latte Competition

11am - 12:30pm | 2121 Crystal Dr, Arlington | Free