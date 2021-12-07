D.C. redistricting nears end with equity debate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: U.S. Census; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

The District's months-long redistricting process will wrap up this month after some last-minute fireworks.

Why it matters: Along with local governments nationwide, the District is redrawing its political boundaries in line with new numbers from the 2020 census.

The biggest changes are touching prosperous Ward 6, currently the largest ward, and wards 7 and 8, two of the District's poorest wards with the smallest populations.

Ward 8 will gain booming Navy Yard to rightsize the population imbalance. But leaders in Ward 7 have been in an uproar over the proposed map leaving the ward as the smallest in the city.

Much like Ward 8, the ward is an underinvested, majority-Black community bearing the brunt of sharp inequities in access to fresh food, good schools, and other resources.

What they're saying: "If the pursuit of redistricting is equity, how do we start and end as the lowest population?" said Dionna Maria Lewis, a lawyer and member of the Ward 7 Democrats, who held a press conference last night denouncing the proposal.

The proposed map is the product of months of hearings held by a D.C. Council redistricting subcommittee.

The full D.C. Council will now take up the map. Council Chair Phil Mendelson yesterday proposed tweaks to the boundaries that were welcomed by Ward 7 leaders.

His changes would bump up the ward to make it the fourth-largest in the city, Mendelson told reporters.

It also puts the communities of Kingman Park and Rosedale within Ward 7's boundaries, key "asks" for critics of the original map.

Council member Vincent Gray said in a statement that Mendelson's map "redraws Ward 7 fairly and equitably."

What's next: Lawmakers may debate for a long while today and propose more changes before taking the first of two votes.