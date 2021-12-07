Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Omicron hasn't been identified in D.C. yet, but most experts believe it’s just a matter of time before the new variant is found all across the U.S.

Last week three people in the Baltimore area were reported to be the first in Maryland with the variant.

Why it matters: Preliminary Omicron research shows that prior COVID infection may not protect well against the new variant, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

This early information underscores the importance of getting vaccinated, even if you've already had COVID.

By the numbers: According to CDC data, D.C. lags behind Maryland and Virginia in the percentage of residents with COVID booster shots.

Maryland is slightly ahead in both percentage of fully vaccinated residents and percentage of residents with booster shots.

Data: CDC; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

State of play: D.C. issued a mask advisory last Thursday, stopping short of reinstating an indoor mandate that was lifted on Nov. 22.