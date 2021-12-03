Editor's pick: Favorite D.C. area ice skating rinks

D.C. editor Kayla here! I'm stepping out of the editorial shadows to highlight my favorite holiday activity: ice skating.
I started figure skating a few years ago because I was in desperate need of a work/life balance hobby, and I highly recommend it.
Here are a few of my favorite local ice rinks:
- Editor's note: I sadly have not skated at every ice rink in the region, so several of these remain on my wish list.
Reston Town Center: 818 Discovery St., Reston
I've skated here every holiday since I was a kid. This is a lovely outdoor rink surrounded by shops and restaurants and decked out with more twinkle lights than you could ever wish for. Seriously, the scene looks like it's straight out of a Hallmark movie.
- If you're not a fan of skating outdoors, check out Reston SkateQuest (the indoor rink where I practice) down the street.
Pentagon Row: 1201 S. Joyce St., Arlington
Pentagon Row boasts the biggest outdoor ice rink in northern Virginia and is a short distance from the Pentagon City Metro station.
- Their rental skates aren't my favorite, but they're perfect for a few casual laps with friends followed by drinks at one of the many nearby restaurants.
National Sculpture Garden: Constitution Ave NW &, 7th St. NW
You can't talk about skating in D.C. without highlighting one of the city's most iconic spots. Accessible via multiple Metro and bus lines, this is a beautiful place to go for a glide in the evening or even during lunch break if you work downtown.
- I'll actually be skating here Friday night. Say hi if you see me. 👋
Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park: 1500 S. Capitol St., SE
Each year, Enchant Christmas takes over Nationals Park to transform it into a winter wonderland complete with sparkling lights, a Christmas market, and Santa himself. Skating aficionados can take it all in while gliding across the ice skating trail that winds through the park.
- Have I skated here yet? No. Is my inner child filled with glee at the thought of doing so? Definitely!
Rockville Town Square: 131 Gibbs St., Rockville
The largest outdoor ice rink between D.C. and Baltimore, Rockville Town Square offers 7,200 square feet to slip, slide, and salchow.
- This is another rink on my wish list. A lovely outdoor space and a big surface. What's not to love?
Email me to share which rinks you think I should hit up next!
