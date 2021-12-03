Editor's pick: Favorite D.C. area ice skating rinks

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

D.C. editor Kayla here! I'm stepping out of the editorial shadows to highlight my favorite holiday activity: ice skating.

I started figure skating a few years ago because I was in desperate need of a work/life balance hobby, and I highly recommend it.

Here are a few of my favorite local ice rinks:

Editor's note: I sadly have not skated at every ice rink in the region, so several of these remain on my wish list.

Reston Town Center: 818 Discovery St., Reston

I've skated here every holiday since I was a kid. This is a lovely outdoor rink surrounded by shops and restaurants and decked out with more twinkle lights than you could ever wish for. Seriously, the scene looks like it's straight out of a Hallmark movie.

If you're not a fan of skating outdoors, check out Reston SkateQuest (the indoor rink where I practice) down the street.

Pentagon Row: 1201 S. Joyce St., Arlington

Pentagon Row boasts the biggest outdoor ice rink in northern Virginia and is a short distance from the Pentagon City Metro station.

Their rental skates aren't my favorite, but they're perfect for a few casual laps with friends followed by drinks at one of the many nearby restaurants.

National Sculpture Garden: Constitution Ave NW &, 7th St. NW

You can't talk about skating in D.C. without highlighting one of the city's most iconic spots. Accessible via multiple Metro and bus lines, this is a beautiful place to go for a glide in the evening or even during lunch break if you work downtown.

I'll actually be skating here Friday night. Say hi if you see me. 👋

Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park: 1500 S. Capitol St., SE

Each year, Enchant Christmas takes over Nationals Park to transform it into a winter wonderland complete with sparkling lights, a Christmas market, and Santa himself. Skating aficionados can take it all in while gliding across the ice skating trail that winds through the park.

Have I skated here yet? No. Is my inner child filled with glee at the thought of doing so? Definitely!

Rockville Town Square: 131 Gibbs St., Rockville

The largest outdoor ice rink between D.C. and Baltimore, Rockville Town Square offers 7,200 square feet to slip, slide, and salchow.

This is another rink on my wish list. A lovely outdoor space and a big surface. What's not to love?

Email me to share which rinks you think I should hit up next!