Every season in D.C. is getting warmer, as is the case with average temperatures worldwide.

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

However, in keeping with climate projections, the colder seasons are warming at a faster pace.

At the same time, the frequency and intensity of unusually mild days are also increasing during the cold seasons across much of the continental U.S., according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data analyzed by the climate science research and communication group Climate Central.