D.C. students fall behind during pandemic

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The grades are in from distance learning, and they show D.C. students have fallen behind.

Why it matters: Students across grades kindergarten through 8th ended the last academic year with lower math and reading achievement than before the pandemic, according to a new report from the nonprofit group EmpowerK12.

D.C. has long struggled to close the achievement gap. During the pandemic, children designated as at-risk, as well as Black and Latino students, were “disproportionately impacted,” the analysis said.

What they’re saying: “This important report confirms the toll this pandemic has had on our city’s learners — both academically and emotionally — after 18 months of virtual and hybrid learning,” Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn said in a statement last week.

The details: EmpowerK12 analyzed local assessment results of close to 30,000 students in traditional public and charter schools.