How to celebrate Hanukkah around D.C.

Hanukkah will begin at sundown this Sunday. Here are some ways D.C. is celebrating the Festival of Lights.

The National Menorah Lighting will take place on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5:45pm. The lighting will include a musical performance by the Military Bands of the Military District of Washington, and special guests have included the president and vice president. Tickets are free.

Sixth & I will be hosting several Hanukkah events, including a virtual all-levels gentle yoga flow and meditation on Nov. 29 at 7pm, and an in-person 21+ hang-out on Dec. 1 at 6pm. Donations will be collected for the Capital Area Food Bank at both events.

Join Edlavitch DCJCC for its Hanukkah film festival presented by JxJ, showing eight award-winning films for eight nights, including The Crossing and Kiss Me Kosher.

Edlavitch DCJCC will be hosting several other Hanukkah events, including a free online holiday party on Nov. 30 at 5:30pm and a happy hour at City-State Brewing on Dec. 2 at 6pm.

Ivy & Coney’s Hanukkah Bar is back this year starting Nov. 28 with latkes, sufganiyot shots (basically jelly donuts in shot-form), and Manischewitz kosher wine, with all Manischewitz wine proceeds donated to support HIAS. A menorah will be lit every night at 7:30pm, and patrons are invited to settle the age-old debate: Which goes better on latkes? Sour cream or applesauce?

Glen Echo Park will be hosting a Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 5 at 2:30pm, with performances by Adventure Theatre and the Puppet Co. Tickets with varying levels of entry to the shows are required.

Head to Old Town Alexandria for its annual Hanukkah Festival, which will include a menorah lighting, music, hot chocolate, and latkes, and light sticks for children. The event is free but registration is required.

Bender JCC in Rockville will be hosting an in-person and virtual celebration on Dec. 1 with sufganiyot and a performance by the Trio Sefardi band at 7pm. Tickets are $15.

Skate with friends and family in Pentagon City for Chanukah on Ice on Dec. 2 at 6pm. The event will include kosher food and a menorah lighting.

