D.C.'s favorite grocery stores
DMV shoppers are loyal to Giant, based on Chain Store Guide data analyzed by Axios.
The Pennsylvania-based grocer has 28 more stores in the area than Safeway, the local grocer with the second-highest market share, but shoppers spend 42% more money at Giant, according to the data.
Yes, but: Safeway has a special place in the hearts of D.C. residents specifically. Especially considering the nicknames many of the chain grocery stores were given in the '90s.
- Remember the Soviet and Sexy Safeways?
Our thought bubble: Our team has preferred grocers as well. Here are our rankings:
- Chelsea: I like Giant because it’s close by. But really I just want a place I can walk to and has bread. Particularly sourdough bread.
- Cuneyt: I’m a Costco fanboy but going there always ends with me buying something I didn't know I wanted — but isn't that the same for everyone else?!
- Kayla: Wegmans because their pre-made section has such interesting variety that I don't feel as bad about not cooking.
- Paige: Harris Teeter because it’s nostalgic. No matter how many times my mom dragged middle school me to the store, I could always count on a free cookie (IYKYK).
