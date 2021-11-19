12 hours ago - Food and Drink
D.C.'s favorite grocery stores
Paige Hopkins
The outside of a Giant grocery store.
Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

DMV shoppers are loyal to Giant, based on Chain Store Guide data analyzed by Axios. 

The Pennsylvania-based grocer has 28 more stores in the area than Safeway, the local grocer with the second-highest market share, but shoppers spend 42% more money at Giant, according to the data.

Data: Chain Store Guide; Chart: Paige Hopkins/Axios
Yes, but: Safeway has a special place in the hearts of D.C. residents specifically. Especially considering the nicknames many of the chain grocery stores were given in the '90s.

Our thought bubble: Our team has preferred grocers as well. Here are our rankings:

  • Chelsea: I like Giant because it’s close by. But really I just want a place I can walk to and has bread. Particularly sourdough bread.
  • Cuneyt: I’m a Costco fanboy but going there always ends with me buying something I didn't know I wanted — but isn't that the same for everyone else?!
  • Kayla: Wegmans because their pre-made section has such interesting variety that I don't feel as bad about not cooking.
  • Paige: Harris Teeter because it’s nostalgic. No matter how many times my mom dragged middle school me to the store, I could always count on a free cookie (IYKYK).
