D.C.'s favorite grocery stores

DMV shoppers are loyal to Giant, based on Chain Store Guide data analyzed by Axios.

The Pennsylvania-based grocer has 28 more stores in the area than Safeway, the local grocer with the second-highest market share, but shoppers spend 42% more money at Giant, according to the data.

Data: Chain Store Guide; Chart: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Yes, but: Safeway has a special place in the hearts of D.C. residents specifically. Especially considering the nicknames many of the chain grocery stores were given in the '90s.

Remember the Soviet and Sexy Safeways?

Our thought bubble: Our team has preferred grocers as well. Here are our rankings: