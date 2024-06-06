Share on email (opens in new window)

"Elder emos, unite!" Insight Brewing in Northeast Minneapolis is throwing Wort Tour this Saturday, made for any millennials still nostalgic for the days of Warped Tour.

What to expect: All-day music from local punk, rock and ska bands, a pop-up skate park with open skating and a barrel jumping contest (with cash prizes), themed flash tattoos, a vendor market, a limited-edition charity beer and more.

A portion of the proceeds from beer sales, raffles and auctions will be donated to youth skating charity Co-Vert.

Details: Saturday, June 8, from 1–10pm. $5 entry, ages 18 and under free.

In other entertainment news:

🐥 "The World's Largest Rubber Duck" will be just an hour north of the Cities Friday–Sunday for Princeton's Rum River Festival.

"Mama Duck" is over six stories high and will likely be accompanied by her 10-foot baby duck, Timmy. Free

🏆 If rubber ducks aren't your thing, the world's largest bounce house is coming to Shakopee on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets to The Big Bounce America include access to the 24,000-square-foot bounce house, a 900-foot-long obstacle course, a "deep sea foam party inflatable" and more. $22–$48, depending on age

🥂 Celebrate National Rosé Day at Rosé Fest in downtown St. Paul on Saturday. General admission includes 10 wine samples, or upgrade to VIP for unlimited samples and small bites from Revival. $60 general admission, $125 VIP

🎨 Mind-bending sidewalk chalk art from over 50 artists will cover Maple Grove's Main Street during Saturday and Sunday's Chalkfest.

This year's new activities include a kids area, live music and an art zone for families to try their hand at chalk art. Free, tipping artists encouraged

📆 It's a big weekend for west metro festivals! Delano's Sculpture and Blues Festival is Saturday from 10am–4pm, Golden Valley hosts its annual Pride celebration Saturday from 12–6pm and Excelsior's Art on the Lake festival is all day Saturday–Sunday. All free

😋 The Asian Street Food Night Market is back in St. Paul Saturday and Sunday night with over 30 food vendors, live music and a cornhole tournament. Free entry