Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Old Cedar Avenue bridge in Bloomington that juts out into the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge. Photo: Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via Getty Images

If you're looking to hit the trails without hitting cabin traffic, here are ideas from Axios Twin Cities readers about hikes within the metro area:

Nerstrand Big Woods State Park between Northfield and Faribault. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

For hikers who don't mind busting out of their I-494/694 bubble, Axios readers had more suggestions:

In Yan Teopa, a limestone arch in Frontenac State Park just east of Red Wing. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

Frontenac State Park, Frontenac — Perched on a river bluff along the north end of Lake Pepin, the park features trails winding down the bluff to the water, fields of wildflowers and a limestone arch.