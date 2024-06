Photo: Courtesy of The Artist Burrow Design + Build

Minneapolis homeowner Jenessa Dee designed and built a kid-friendly climbing wall in her basement, which doubles as an adult chill-out zone.

What they're saying: The jungle gym "is a perfect solution for winter 'zooms,'" Dee tells Axios.

Pro tip: "If you're up for a bit of adventure, take advantage of the tiny room under the stairs, a cozy hideaway where children can read and get lost in a book," says Dee, co-founder of a local interior design and construction company.