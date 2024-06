๐Ÿ—ณ๏ธ Navy veteran Joe Fraser has decided to stay in the race for U.S. Senate after losing the Minnesota Republican Party endorsement to Royce White. (Statement via X)

Between the lines: White has been dogged with questions about his 2022 campaign spending and past legal and financial issues since securing the party's backing earlier this month.

White has been dogged with questions about his 2022 campaign spending and past legal and financial issues since securing the party's backing earlier this month. The other side: White, a former basketball player, told KSTP that Fraser should keep his word and drop from the race without the endorsement.

๐Ÿ‘€ DFL state Sen. Nicole Mitchell rejected yesterday's calls from top Democrats to step down over her felony burglary case. (Axios)

๐Ÿ†A celebration for PWHL Minnesota's championship win is scheduled for 5pm today at Rice Park Plaza in St. Paul (Details)

โš–๏ธ A Minneapolis teen was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2022 fatal shooting inside the Mall of America Nordstrom store. (Fox9)

๐Ÿ—ž๏ธ The Star Tribune is again offering free digital subscriptions to high school graduates. (Info)