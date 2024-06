The chefs behind popular Robbinsdale restaurant Travail are eyeing Bloomington to open a second location to serve their acclaimed Pig Ate My Pizza pies. Driving the news: The Travail group has submitted plans for a 3,000-square-foot restaurant at 10700 Bloomington Ferry Road, near Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road.

Catch up fast: Pig Ate My Pizza operated near Travail for several years before the owners closed it and reopened as Nouvelle Brewing, which serves Pig Ate My Pizza recipes.

Last year, Food & Wine ranked Pig Ate My Pizza as the fourth-best pizzeria in the U.S., and the Travail chefs have been semifinalists for James Beard awards several times.

What they're saying: "Our intention is to mimic the model of Pig Ate My Pizza and provide the same quality, value, and friendly local restaurant to a new community in Bloomington," the Travail owners wrote in a letter to the city.

What's ahead: The city's Planning Commission will vote on the proposal on Thursday.