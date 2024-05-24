Converted St. Paul fire station with upstairs residence lists for $550,000

Why we love it: Built in 1918, the historic property has the unique charm of a fire station with the convenience of modern amenities — though the firepole has been removed, real estate agent Garth Dahl confirmed to Axios.
Layout: The station's 1,800-square-foot upper level has been converted into a one-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
The lower level is largely unfinished, but can be turned into additional housing or used for a business — the property is zoned residential and commercial.
Interior features: Open floor plan, heated tile floors, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island, stone countertops, whirlpool tub, and new windows.
Exterior features: Large raised deck, flagpole, and a garage with enough room for at least six vehicles...or a few fire trucks.
Take a look around...
All photos by Next Door Photography courtesy of Garth Dahl.