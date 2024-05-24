1 hour ago - Real Estate

Converted St. Paul fire station with upstairs residence lists for $550,000

The exterior of a brick fire station.

Photo: Next Door Photos courtesy of Garth Dahl

This former fire station turned one-bedroom home on the East Side of St. Paul is now on the market.

Why we love it: Built in 1918, the historic property has the unique charm of a fire station with the convenience of modern amenities — though the firepole has been removed, real estate agent Garth Dahl confirmed to Axios.

Layout: The station's 1,800-square-foot upper level has been converted into a one-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

  • The lower level is largely unfinished, but can be turned into additional housing or used for a business — the property is zoned residential and commercial.

Interior features: Open floor plan, heated tile floors, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island, stone countertops, whirlpool tub, and new windows.

Exterior features: Large raised deck, flagpole, and a garage with enough room for at least six vehicles...or a few fire trucks.

Take a look around...

A large empty room with a kitchen and bookshelves visible in the background.
A staircase and space where a firepole used to be.
A kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets.
A kitchen with wood cabinets and a stainless steel oven.
A bathroom with a large whirlpool tub.
A large back deck with a red fence.
A huge garage.
A house under construction.
The exterior of a firehouse.

All photos by Next Door Photography courtesy of Garth Dahl.

