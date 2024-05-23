38 mins ago - Things to Do

Twin Cities Memorial Day weekend events: State Fair preview, Hmong arts festival

headshot
A photo of a bucket of cookies.

Look how empty those fairgrounds are! Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

T-minus 90 days until the Great Minnesota Get-Together — but if you're craving a Pronto Pup ASAP, head to the fairgrounds this weekend for the fourth annual Kickoff to Summer at the Fair.

What's happening: The "slice of the fair" features over three dozen food vendors (including Peachey's Baking Company's beloved Amish doughnuts), live music and entertainment like inflatable axe throwing, mini-golf, giant slide rides and more.

  • Because attendance is limited each day, it's a chance to enjoy the fair atmosphere without the intense crowds.

🎟️ Details: Thursday-Friday, 4-9pm; Saturday-Sunday, 11am-7pm. $13 online, $16 at the gate. Free parking.

In other entertainment news...

🏎️ Check out cool rides at Cars and Caves, which returns to the Chanhassen Autoplex on Saturday morning. This month's theme: classic cars 25 years or older. Free

🕯️ Saturday is the fourth anniversary of George Floyd's murder, and the George Floyd Global Memorial will host a Rise and Remember event at 38th and Chicago that afternoon.

  • The group will offer free wellness services like meditation from 2-6pm, and a candlelight vigil led by Floyd's family will be held at 7pm. Free

🌭 Enjoy bottomless beer and hot dogs (for two hours) at Fair State Brewing Cooperative's Frank 'n' Free For All event in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon. Veggie dogs also available. $20

🐦‍🔥 May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and AAPI-owned brewery Arbeiter Brewing in south Minneapolis hosts the inaugural Asian Phoenix Festival on Sunday.

  • Expect a craft market featuring lotus lantern making, performances, a bounce house and brews like Arbeiter's Tokki Korean rice lager. Free

🎉 Celebrate Hmong culture at The Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival on Sunday at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, featuring food, arts and music using traditional Hmong instruments like the qeej. Free

🇺🇸 Remember and honor veterans this Memorial Day by volunteering for Flags for Fort Snelling, a group that places a flag at every grave at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

  • Many positions are already filled, but there is still availability for headstone ushers (who ensure each gravestone receives a flag) on Sunday and flag collection duty after the event. Free
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more