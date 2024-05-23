Twin Cities Memorial Day weekend events: State Fair preview, Hmong arts festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Look how empty those fairgrounds are! Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

T-minus 90 days until the Great Minnesota Get-Together — but if you're craving a Pronto Pup ASAP, head to the fairgrounds this weekend for the fourth annual Kickoff to Summer at the Fair.

What's happening: The "slice of the fair" features over three dozen food vendors (including Peachey's Baking Company's beloved Amish doughnuts), live music and entertainment like inflatable axe throwing, mini-golf, giant slide rides and more.

Because attendance is limited each day, it's a chance to enjoy the fair atmosphere without the intense crowds.

🎟️ Details: Thursday-Friday, 4-9pm; Saturday-Sunday, 11am-7pm. $13 online, $16 at the gate. Free parking.

In other entertainment news...

🏎️ Check out cool rides at Cars and Caves, which returns to the Chanhassen Autoplex on Saturday morning. This month's theme: classic cars 25 years or older. Free

🕯️ Saturday is the fourth anniversary of George Floyd's murder, and the George Floyd Global Memorial will host a Rise and Remember event at 38th and Chicago that afternoon.

The group will offer free wellness services like meditation from 2-6pm, and a candlelight vigil led by Floyd's family will be held at 7pm. Free

🌭 Enjoy bottomless beer and hot dogs (for two hours) at Fair State Brewing Cooperative's Frank 'n' Free For All event in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon. Veggie dogs also available. $20

🐦‍🔥 May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and AAPI-owned brewery Arbeiter Brewing in south Minneapolis hosts the inaugural Asian Phoenix Festival on Sunday.

Expect a craft market featuring lotus lantern making, performances, a bounce house and brews like Arbeiter's Tokki Korean rice lager. Free

🎉 Celebrate Hmong culture at The Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival on Sunday at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, featuring food, arts and music using traditional Hmong instruments like the qeej. Free

🇺🇸 Remember and honor veterans this Memorial Day by volunteering for Flags for Fort Snelling, a group that places a flag at every grave at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.