Twin Cities Memorial Day weekend events: State Fair preview, Hmong arts festival

T-minus 90 days until the Great Minnesota Get-Together — but if you're craving a Pronto Pup ASAP, head to the fairgrounds this weekend for the fourth annual Kickoff to Summer at the Fair.
What's happening: The "slice of the fair" features over three dozen food vendors (including Peachey's Baking Company's beloved Amish doughnuts), live music and entertainment like inflatable axe throwing, mini-golf, giant slide rides and more.
Because attendance is limited each day, it's a chance to enjoy the fair atmosphere without the intense crowds.
🎟️ Details: Thursday-Friday, 4-9pm; Saturday-Sunday, 11am-7pm. $13 online, $16 at the gate. Free parking.
In other entertainment news...
🏎️ Check out cool rides at Cars and Caves, which returnsto the Chanhassen Autoplex on Saturday morning. This month's theme: classic cars 25 years or older. Free