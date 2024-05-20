May 20, 2024 - News

The Spoon: GOP endorses Royce White in U.S. Senate race

headshot
Illustration of a loon sitting on a spoon, with a cherry in its mouth.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🗳️ Minnesota Republican Party delegates endorsed Royce White, a former basketball player who's espoused conspiracy theories online, to run against U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. (Star Tribune)

🌳 Minneapolis park board members will vote on whether to continue allowing private companies to buy trees for parks in exchange for carbon credits — a program that some critics say smacks of "greenwashing." (Star Tribune)

❤️ Friends and family remembered Aniya Allen, a 6-year-old fatally shot in the backseat of her mother's car, on the third anniversary of her death. (KSTP)

🌹 Flower fans have been watching the Como Park Conservatory's livestream awaiting the imminent bloom of the corpse flower named Horace. (MPR News)

