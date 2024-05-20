A Game 7 win for the ages

The Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years after an improbable Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets last night.

Why it matters: This team has captivated the state and proved once again it can take a punch, rallying from a 20-point deficit in the third quarter to win by eight.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels had big games and helped power the team while the Nuggets double-teamed Anthony Edwards.

What's ahead: The Dallas Mavericks come to town Wednesday for Game 1 at Target Center. A trip to the NBA Finals is on the line in the best-of-seven series.