One in five Twin Cities residents struggled last year to land a job paying a living wage, a new think-tank report estimates.
Why it matters: Unemployment in the metro has steadily recovered since the pandemic, but a more nuanced look at our workforce data shows a larger share of individuals who can't find a good job.
The big picture: The Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity's True Rate of Unemployment measures the proportion of workers seeking, but unable to find, a full-time job paying not just any wage, but a living wage.
By the numbers: The institute's latest analysis, released in early May, put the 2023 "true" unemployment rate in the Twin Cities at 19%.
Yes, but: The metro's "true" jobless rate is better than the national average of 23% and good enough to rank our region among the best in the country for livable jobs.
What they're saying: The Twin Cities' performance "confirms what we already know: that Minnesota has a strong economy [with] lots and lots of opportunities available for people in living-wage jobs," Cameron Macht, a labor market information manager with the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), told Axios.