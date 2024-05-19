May 19, 2024 - News

🔥 1 chart to go: Minnesota's hot jobs

headshot

Table chart showing Minnesota's top occupations in demand, their median wages, and projected 10-year openings. The highest median wage is for registered nurses at $100,239 with 43,201 projected openings in the next 10 years. The job with the most openings is home health and personal care aides with 171,243 projected openings in the next 10 years. The data shows a trend of high demand in health care and retail sectors.
Data: Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development; Note: Based on employment data, job vacancies and unemployment insurance claims; Chart: Axios Visuals

People looking for steady employment in the Twin Cities might want to turn to DEED's list of occupations in demand.

The big takeaway: Health care and retail are hot areas for now.

Zoom in: The list uses local labor market data from several sources to identify industries with the highest demand.

Go deeper: The full DEED tool includes education requirements, on-the-job training options and more.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Twin Cities in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more