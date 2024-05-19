🔥 1 chart to go: Minnesota's hot jobs
People looking for steady employment in the Twin Cities might want to turn to DEED's list of occupations in demand.
The big takeaway: Health care and retail are hot areas for now.
Zoom in: The list uses local labor market data from several sources to identify industries with the highest demand.
Go deeper: The full DEED tool includes education requirements, on-the-job training options and more.
