Coming soon to Uptown: Minneapolis' only roller rink

A group of people lace up roller skates.

Photo: Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Three years after the loss of St. Louis Park's Roller Garden, the Twin Cities is getting a new roller rink — and this time, it's within Minneapolis city limits.

Rolling the news: Twin Cities Skate Studio is planning to open in Uptown's former CB2 furniture store by the end of May, staff confirmed to Axios this week.

  • It's run by Twin Cities Skaters, which has been operating pop-up roller skating events at spots like City Center and Seven Points since 2020.

Why it matters: TCS Studio will be the only permanent rink in Minneapolis or St. Paul proper, and just one of three in the metro area — it joins Skateville in Burnsville and Cheap Skate in Coon Rapids.

What to expect: The concrete-floored space (which also has a disco ball) will host open skating, plus lessons, private events like birthday parties and "skatearoki" — karaoke on four wheels, per the Star Tribune.

