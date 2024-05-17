Coming soon to Uptown: Minneapolis' only roller rink

Three years after the loss of St. Louis Park's Roller Garden, the Twin Cities is getting a new roller rink — and this time, it's within Minneapolis city limits. Rolling the news: Twin Cities Skate Studio is planning to open in Uptown's former CB2 furniture store by the end of May, staff confirmed to Axios this week.

It's run by Twin Cities Skaters, which has been operating pop-up roller skating events at spots like City Center and Seven Points since 2020.

Why it matters: TCS Studio will be the only permanent rink in Minneapolis or St. Paul proper, and just one of three in the metro area — it joins Skateville in Burnsville and Cheap Skate in Coon Rapids.

What to expect: The concrete-floored space (which also has a disco ball) will host open skating, plus lessons, private events like birthday parties and "skatearoki" — karaoke on four wheels, per the Star Tribune.

