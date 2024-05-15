The Spoon: Meet Hennepin County's newest commissioner

🗳️ DFL state Rep. Heather Edelson won yesterday's special election to fill the District 6 vacancy on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. (Results)

🏒 PWHL Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle, an Excelsior native, has been nominated for the new women's pro hockey league's Rookie of the Year award, according to a press release.

The team will try to stave off playoff elimination when it plays Toronto at the Xcel Energy Center tonight.

A former University of Missouri student pleaded guilty to reduced charges for his role in a hazing incident that left a young Eden Prairie man with brain damage. (KARE 11)

🌹 Minnesotan Leslie Fhima won't be the first "Golden Bachelorette." (Star Tribune)

🏈 Quote du jour: Arena football team folds

"In the end, the Minnesota Myth were just that."

— The Star Tribune on the decision to shut down Minnesota's Arena Football League team after just two games.

Read the full story.