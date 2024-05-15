The Spoon: Meet Hennepin County's newest commissioner
🗳️ DFL state Rep. Heather Edelson won yesterday's special election to fill the District 6 vacancy on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. (Results)
🏒 PWHL Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle, an Excelsior native, has been nominated for the new women's pro hockey league's Rookie of the Year award, according to a press release.
- The team will try to stave off playoff elimination when it plays Toronto at the Xcel Energy Center tonight.
A former University of Missouri student pleaded guilty to reduced charges for his role in a hazing incident that left a young Eden Prairie man with brain damage. (KARE 11)
🌹 Minnesotan Leslie Fhima won't be the first "Golden Bachelorette." (Star Tribune)
🏈 Quote du jour: Arena football team folds
"In the end, the Minnesota Myth were just that."— The Star Tribune on the decision to shut down Minnesota's Arena Football League team after just two games.
Read the full story.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more