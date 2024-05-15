The Timberwolves' "Nashville glaze" look confuses even Nashville

Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori confused TNT broadcasters and social media users when he told a sideline reporter during Tuesday night's loss that his team has "had that Nashville glaze look in our face" during the second quarters of previous games. Reality check: Nobody seemed to know what he's talking about, so we reached out to our Axios Nashville colleagues Adam Tamburin and Nate Rau.

They had never heard the phrase before, though they ventured two guesses: It's another way of talking about Nashville hot chicken seasoning or perhaps the look on the face of a drunken visitor in the city's Lower Broadway area.

"Whatever it is, it makes our teams lose everything," Tamburin said from Nashville, where the NFL's Titans and NHL's Predators have never won titles.

The bottom line: The Wolves have been smothered in this mystery Nashville glaze for three games now, and they need to clean themselves off for Thursday's do-or-die Game 6 at Target Center (7:30pm).

Go deeper: The Athletic/New York Times recently profiled Nori, who is known for humorous sideline interviews.