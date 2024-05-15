May 15, 2024 - News

The Timberwolves' "Nashville glaze" look confuses even Nashville

headshot
Micah Nori stands on the sideline with his arms at his waist

Micah Nori on the sideline during Game 5 Tuesday night. Photo: Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori confused TNT broadcasters and social media users when he told a sideline reporter during Tuesday night's loss that his team has "had that Nashville glaze look in our face" during the second quarters of previous games.

Reality check: Nobody seemed to know what he's talking about, so we reached out to our Axios Nashville colleagues Adam Tamburin and Nate Rau.

  • They had never heard the phrase before, though they ventured two guesses: It's another way of talking about Nashville hot chicken seasoning or perhaps the look on the face of a drunken visitor in the city's Lower Broadway area.
  • "Whatever it is, it makes our teams lose everything," Tamburin said from Nashville, where the NFL's Titans and NHL's Predators have never won titles.

The bottom line: The Wolves have been smothered in this mystery Nashville glaze for three games now, and they need to clean themselves off for Thursday's do-or-die Game 6 at Target Center (7:30pm).

Go deeper: The Athletic/New York Times recently profiled Nori, who is known for humorous sideline interviews.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more