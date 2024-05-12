How one group Break(s) the Bubble

About a decade ago, after lamenting the Twin Cities' social chilliness, two friends decided to organize a mixer: not for dating or networking, but simply for people seeking new friends.
Flashback: One simple flyer was all it took to attract 40 people, and Break the Bubble was born, current coordinator Jon Slock tells Axios.
Why it matters: Their experience shows that you, too, can break the ice in Minnesota!
State of play: The group now regularly draws at least 100 people to their casual, twice-monthly hangouts for people of all ages, Slock tells Axios.
How it works: Break the Bubble attendees come and go as they please — the opposite of "speed friending" events, or even a book club or language class, which require a set time commitment and prep work, Slock said.
In his research, Lewis with the Greater MSP Partnership has found newcomers had more success in these unstructured, random-venue events.
At big festivals, concerts or events, locals tend to go "with their pocket of friends" and aren't looking to mingle.
What they're saying: The struggle to make friends here is "all real," said Slock, who was born in Indiana but has lived here more than 20 years.
But "it's true anywhere as an adult. It's tough to meet people after a while."