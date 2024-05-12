How one group Break(s) the Bubble

About a decade ago, after lamenting the Twin Cities' social chilliness, two friends decided to organize a mixer: not for dating or networking, but simply for people seeking new friends. Flashback: One simple flyer was all it took to attract 40 people, and Break the Bubble was born, current coordinator Jon Slock tells Axios. Why it matters: Their experience shows that you, too, can break the ice in Minnesota!

State of play: The group now regularly draws at least 100 people to their casual, twice-monthly hangouts for people of all ages, Slock tells Axios.

How it works: Break the Bubble attendees come and go as they please — the opposite of "speed friending" events, or even a book club or language class, which require a set time commitment and prep work, Slock said.

In his research, Lewis with the Greater MSP Partnership has found newcomers had more success in these unstructured, random-venue events.

At big festivals, concerts or events, locals tend to go "with their pocket of friends" and aren't looking to mingle.

What they're saying: The struggle to make friends here is "all real," said Slock, who was born in Indiana but has lived here more than 20 years.