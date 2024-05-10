Baroque-inspired Nicollet Island townhome lists for $1.2 million

Why we love it: Travel through the home and you'll take a trip around the world — and through history.
Each level is entirely its own: a Gilded Age-esque main floor with hand-painted walls, a lower level heavily influenced by Asian architecture, and a Baroque-inspired basement with hand-carved woodwork.
Layout: The 1,799-square-foot townhouse has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three assigned parking spaces.
Interior features: Custom-designed waterfall feature and mosaics, marble floors, chandeliers, copper ceilings, gas fireplace, solid granite tub and steam shower, wet bar.