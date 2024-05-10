6 hours ago - Real Estate

Baroque-inspired Nicollet Island townhome lists for $1.2 million

The exterior of a townhouse with flowers outside.

Photo courtesy of Rob Gintner

This 147-year-old townhome filled with character on Nicollet Island is now on the market.

Why we love it: Travel through the home and you'll take a trip around the world — and through history.

  • Each level is entirely its own: a Gilded Age-esque main floor with hand-painted walls, a lower level heavily influenced by Asian architecture, and a Baroque-inspired basement with hand-carved woodwork.

Layout: The 1,799-square-foot townhouse has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three assigned parking spaces.

Interior features: Custom-designed waterfall feature and mosaics, marble floors, chandeliers, copper ceilings, gas fireplace, solid granite tub and steam shower, wet bar.

Exterior features: Patio, riverfront property, skyline views.

Take a look around…

An entryway with muraled walls
A bright pink living room
A kitchen with an elaborate mosaic
A bedroom with a green bed
Another angle of the same bedroom
A bathroom with a marble tub shaped like a dragon
An office with woodwork and stained glass
A green bathroom
A basement with arched woodwork
A wet bar.
An aerial shot of townhomes.

All photos courtesy of Rob Gintner.

