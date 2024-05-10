Baroque-inspired Nicollet Island townhome lists for $1.2 million

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This 147-year-old townhome filled with character on Nicollet Island is now on the market. Listed for $1.2 million, it's located at 8 Grove St #8B, Minneapolis.

Why we love it: Travel through the home and you'll take a trip around the world — and through history.

Each level is entirely its own: a Gilded Age-esque main floor with hand-painted walls, a lower level heavily influenced by Asian architecture, and a Baroque-inspired basement with hand-carved woodwork.

Layout: The 1,799-square-foot townhouse has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three assigned parking spaces.

Interior features: Custom-designed waterfall feature and mosaics, marble floors, chandeliers, copper ceilings, gas fireplace, solid granite tub and steam shower, wet bar.

Exterior features: Patio, riverfront property, skyline views.

Take a look around…

All photos courtesy of Rob Gintner.