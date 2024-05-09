Pandemic pet boom straining vet clinics

Minnesota gained 50 new veterinary clinics over the last decade, but there still likely aren't enough vets to keep up with the demand for animal care in the state.

The big picture: The pandemic pet adoption boom aggravated a nationwide shortage of veterinarians, which has contributed to provider burnout.

It's only been in the last year that demand for vet services has started to slow, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

By the numbers: The latest U.S. Census Bureau data show the number of vet establishments in Minnesota increased 8.7% between 2012 and 2021, mirroring national figures.

Minnesota had 624 vet clinics in 2021, up from 574 in 2012.

Now two in three households own a pet, per American Pet Products Association data.