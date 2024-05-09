Twin Cities weekend events: Mother's Day activities, giant plant sale, MN Met Gala

Get ready to garden — the enormous Friends School Plant Sale returns to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Friday through Sunday.

How it works: Volunteers distribute wristbands to shoppers the day of, starting as early as 6:30am. The group encourages bringing your own cart or basket and planning ahead using the map — there are over 2,000 plant varieties.

Pro tip: If you're hunting for a deal, all plants are 33% off on Sunday.

⏰ Details: Friday 9am–8pm, Saturday 10am–6pm, Sunday 10am–2pm. Free entry, free parking

In other entertainment news...

🥄 The inaugural Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair runs Saturday–Sunday, featuring 150 artist booths, live music, crafts and a giant spoon and cherry (not for sale). Free

🚒 Bring the kids to Mendota Heights' annual Touch a Truck event on Saturday morning with fire trucks, police cars, construction vehicles and more.

New this year: a sensory-friendly hour from 10am–11am with no horns, sirens, flashing lights or other loud noises and visuals. Free

💃 Met Gala fanatics, now's your chance: Black Fashion Week MN is hosting its own Minnesota Met Gala on Saturday night at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis. The theme: Be iconic. $60+

🎢 Valleyfair is reopening for the season on Sunday! Note: It's maintaining its chaperone policy that requires all guests ages 15 and under to be accompanied by a 21+ adult after 4pm. $30+

🌷 Want to spend Mother's Day among the flowers? The tulip gardens at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum are in full bloom right now, and the crabapples and lilacs aren't far behind. Check out a video via our Instagram. $20 entry