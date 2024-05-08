Minnesota Book Awards announce 2024 winners
Avid readers looking for something Minnesotan to pick up should consider one of the recently-announced winners of a Minnesota Book Award.
Driving the news: The Friends of the Saint Paul Library winnowed a field of 252 books authored by Minnesotans and this week announced ten winners:
- Novel & Short Story: "A Council of Dolls," by Mona Susan Power
- Children's Literature: "Beneath," by Cori Doerrfeld
- General Nonfiction: "Lessons on the Road to Peace," by John Noltner
- Genre Fiction: "Ink Blood Sister Scribe," by Emma Törzs
- Memoir & Creative Nonfiction: "Half-Life of a Secret," Emily Strasser
- Middle Grade Literature: "Shannon in the Spotlight," by Kalena Miller
- Minnesota Nonfiction: "Making the Carry," by Timothy Cochrane
- Poetry: "Wail Song," by Chaun Webster
- Young Adult Literature: "The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be," by Shannon Gibney
- Minnesota History Award: "Minescapes," by Pete Kero
Go deeper: Contest organizers also honored author Bao Phi and book artist Vesna Kittelson.
