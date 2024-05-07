We tried the new TokiDoki burger
The owner of the popular local Ramen Kazama restaurants branched off this spring to bring the Twin Cities a Japanese burger joint.
TokiDoki, which opened in March at 3406 Nicollet Ave., features a menu of burgers, fried chicken, and appetizers.
Dig in: I tried the TokiDoki burger, a 5-ounce house blend patty on a brioche bun with futsu sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
- The futsu sauce tasted similar to the Big Mac's special sauce.
Between the lines: This burger was by no means unique, though the patty had a fatty and almost sausage-like flavor. It's a solid B-level burger for me.
- I wanted to try the Karai Burger, which has bacon, Thai chili fish sauce, choto karai sauce, housemade pickled carrots, and cheddar, but I was there for lunch and it's only served during dinner.
What to expect: A casual hybrid service model in which you order from your phone at the table, though a host will also take your order if you want.
- Burgers and sandwiches are in the $12.50 to $15.50 range.
