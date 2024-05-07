6 hours ago - Food and Drink

We tried the new TokiDoki burger

headshot
A burger next to a salad

The TokiDoki Burger. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

The owner of the popular local Ramen Kazama restaurants branched off this spring to bring the Twin Cities a Japanese burger joint.

TokiDoki, which opened in March at 3406 Nicollet Ave., features a menu of burgers, fried chicken, and appetizers.

Dig in: I tried the TokiDoki burger, a 5-ounce house blend patty on a brioche bun with futsu sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

  • The futsu sauce tasted similar to the Big Mac's special sauce.

Between the lines: This burger was by no means unique, though the patty had a fatty and almost sausage-like flavor. It's a solid B-level burger for me.

  • I wanted to try the Karai Burger, which has bacon, Thai chili fish sauce, choto karai sauce, housemade pickled carrots, and cheddar, but I was there for lunch and it's only served during dinner.

What to expect: A casual hybrid service model in which you order from your phone at the table, though a host will also take your order if you want.

  • Burgers and sandwiches are in the $12.50 to $15.50 range.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more