47 mins ago - News

🥬 1 competition to go: Down to the core

headshot
A group of people sitting on the ground eating lettuce.

Some of the competitors at the 2024 Lettuce Club meeting. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Nearly 50 University of Minnesota students gathered Sunday for the annual meeting of the Lettuce Club: a competition to see who can eat a head of iceberg lettuce (with or without ranch) the fastest.

The winning time, achieved by Ben Popps, was 4 minutes and 35 seconds.

Yes, but: A graduating senior, Popps was ineligible to win. Runner-up Nathan Tomas (5 minutes, 21 seconds) was crowned Head Lettuce and is now responsible for organizing the meeting next year.

What he's saying: "People called me the rabbit. I used to eat straight lettuce. This club is my calling," Tomas said during his coronation ceremony.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Twin Cities in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more