🥬 1 competition to go: Down to the core

Nearly 50 University of Minnesota students gathered Sunday for the annual meeting of the Lettuce Club: a competition to see who can eat a head of iceberg lettuce (with or without ranch) the fastest.

The winning time, achieved by Ben Popps, was 4 minutes and 35 seconds.

Yes, but: A graduating senior, Popps was ineligible to win. Runner-up Nathan Tomas (5 minutes, 21 seconds) was crowned Head Lettuce and is now responsible for organizing the meeting next year.

What he's saying: "People called me the rabbit. I used to eat straight lettuce. This club is my calling," Tomas said during his coronation ceremony.