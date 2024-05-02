Lucky Airbnb users could soon get the chance to book a special-experience stay at the Minneapolis house featured in the Prince film, "Purple Rain." Driving the news: The Purple Rain house is one of 11 new experiential listings Airbnb is offering called "Icons" which include hangouts with celebrities like Kevin Hart and overnight stays at museums such as Paris' Musée d'Orsay.

Yes, but: The listing isn't available to just anyone. Airbnb will select guests for Icon stays through an application and a random lottery.

Most of the Icon offerings are free for those selected, though some cost up to $100 per guest.

What they're saying: Those who manage to snag the Purple Rain house stay can "explore the home and go crazy for rare and special tracks from Prince's world in an exclusive studio session," according to an Airbnb release.

Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, members of Prince's backup band The Revolution, are named as the property's hosts.

Context: Prince never lived at the Longfellow home, but county records show one of the late musician's companies still owns the property.

