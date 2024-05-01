Your best bet for watching a Twins game these days is just going to the ballpark. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins fans can no longer watch games on Comcast Xfinity after negotiations broke down between the cable provider and Bally Sports' owner Diamond Sports. Why it matters: The news broke in the middle of last night's ninth-straight win by the Twins. Fans of the red-hot team have suddenly been left with few options to watch games.

State of play: DirectTV and FuboTV are the only remaining options for watching the MLB team. Fubo has a free trial, followed by plans from $80 per month.

Twins games are not included on Bally Sports' streaming service.

The Wolves' first-round playoff games were broadcast on Bally, but the remainder of the postseason will be televised on national networks.

What they're saying: Both Comcast and Diamond said the other party rejected offers to extend their partnership. Diamond said it's continuing to seek a new deal with Comcast.

"We will proactively credit our customers for the costs associated with them — most will automatically receive $8 to $10 per month in credits," Comcast said in email.

The Twins said in a statement that the team is disappointed but has no role nor voice in the negotiations.

Yes, but: In the offseason, the Twins were exploring a direct-to-consumer streaming option but opted to sign a 1-year deal with Diamond.

That likely earned the team tens of millions of dollars. The prior Diamond deal sent the Twins $55 million last season.

Context: This is the team's first cable blackout in recent memory, though YouTube, Hulu and Sling dropped Bally a few years ago.

The big picture: The dispute, also affecting 14 other markets, is a symptom of a flailing regional sports broadcasting industry, where network and provider disagreements are becoming more common as cord-cutting persists.

The main sticking point was Comcast's desire to move Bally to a pricier subscription tier, versus Diamond's push to migrate them over a stretch of time, Axios Pro's Tim Baysinger reports.

